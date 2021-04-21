EDMONTON -- Police are asking for public help identifying two men after an armed robbery at a southwest Edmonton pharmacy.

On March 25 at 11:44 a.m., two men entered a pharmacy at 27 Avenue and Saddleback Road with a large empty green duffle bag and a shotgun.

The men jumped the counter of the pharmacy, pointed the gun at the pharmacist and assistant, and directed them to open the safe, said police.

They then filled the bag with drugs from the safe and left the pharmacy, driving away in a blue Volvo SUV, said EPS.

On March 31, the Volvo SUV was found set on fire in the area of 28 Avenue and 111 Street.

Police say the vehicle was stolen before the pharmacy was robbed.

The first robber is described as a Black man, approximately 20 years old, average height with a thin build. He was wearing a surgical mask, grey long-sleeved sweater, a dark puffy vest (possible Reebok brand), white gloves or mittens, dark pants and brown shoes with white and red details at the laces.

The second robber is described as a Black man, approximately 20 years old, average height with a thin build. He was wearing a surgical mask, a dark Under Armour hoodie, grey sweatpants and black sneakers (possibly Yeezy brand), and carrying a large olive green duffle bag.

Police are asking anyone with information about the two men to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.