

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public’s help locating a 40-year-old missing woman from Edmonton.

Laurie Slobozian was last seen on Tuesday, June 5, in the area of 107 Avenue and 102 Street. She was driving a red 1999 Ford Taurus at the time.

Slobozian’s disappearance is considered to be out of character which has led to concerns over her well-being.

Slobozian is described as:

Indigenous

Brown hair

Brown eyes

She stands 5’3”

Weighs approximately 180 lbs

Police believe she may be in the Edmonton, Langley or Kelowna area.

Anyone with information regarding Slobozian’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.