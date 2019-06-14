A pet tortoise is wandering around Edmonton, and its owner wants people to keep their eyes peeled.

Cindy Troake usually keeps Vladimir, her 12-year-old Russian tortoise, in 8-foot-by-5-foot (2.4-metre-by-1.5-metre) garden box in her backyard. It has dirt, his toys and a hiding spot where he sleeps.

But on June 1, she gave him more liberty.

She let him roam around her yard while she did yard work. She believes he escaped through an unsecured board in her backyard fence.

“He’s got a mind of his own and he’s very inquisitive so anything that’s different to him, he’ll go check it out,” Troake said.

Troake searched for hours but couldn’t find him.

Vladimir is 15 to 20 centimetres long. The knee-deep grass in the huge field behind her home made spotting him difficult.

Search party scheduled

Troake said she’s called 311, posted on Facebook, Kijiji and handed out 50 posters. She also called the Humane Society and Animal Care and Control.

“I keep checking their websites daily,” Troake said.

On Monday, Troake is organizing a search party near her home at 46 Street and 126 Avenue from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“A lot of people say, ‘Well don’t they move slow?’ He actually can move really fast when he wants to.”



Surviving on his own

Vladimir lives outside from May to October, unless it’s a very rainy day. Unlike turtles, tortoises do not swim. He eats a lettuce-based diet, although Troake said dandelions are his favourite.

“With him being gone for almost two weeks, I think any type of vegetation he’s probably eating to stay alive.”

Troake describes her pet as friendly and social, a tortoise who wouldn’t be afraid to approach a cat or a dog.

“He could be crossing the street. He could be on the sidewalk, on somebody’s front lawn. Just keep your eyes open for him,” she said.

“Just look everywhere and anywhere.”