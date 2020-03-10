EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is considering some exemptions to its cosmetic herbicide ban and is looking for public feedback.

Drop-in information sessions are being held Tuesday and Wednesday night.

According to the city, the proposed amendments are needed to bring the ban in line with its Integrated Pest Management Policy.

The policy was adopted in 2019 and applies to all city-owned properties and public spaces. It prioritizes preventative measures but also allows control techniques including the 'judicious application of pesticides'.

There is also federal and provincial legislation on the appropriate use of pesticides.

Edmonton put in a restriction on cosmetic herbicides in 2015, limiting use to controlling noxious weeds, maintaining golf courses and public facilities or protecting against infrastructure damage.