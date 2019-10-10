The man hailed as a hero for chasing down an arsonist on Whyte Avenue in April has been indentified by a Lloydminster photographer.

In a Facebook post shared Wednesday, Jason Whiting of Videre Images revealed that Bert is the infamous 'Hawaiian Shirt Guy.'

Whiting says Bert was enjoying a dinner on Whyte Avenue on April 12 when a man dressed in all black walked down the avenue pouring gas on several vehicles and lighting them on fire.

He was one of two bystanders who intervened and stopped the man from running away.

"A lot of us around here… in Lloydminster have known who it's been and who that was ever since it happened, but knowing Bert, it's not his style," Whiting told CTV News Edmonton. "It's not his style to go and take the public accolades or anything like that, he just wanted to lay low and let is die down a bit."

He added that Bert and his wife have watched all the coverage since and are appreciative of the kind words, but he didn't do it for a pat on the back.

They agreed to have their photos taken to help commemorate the event.