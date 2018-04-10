Police in Northwest Territories are asking for the public’s help to find a man who was last seen at a local convenience store on April 3.

RCMP said Junghwan (David) Park, 34, was reported missing on April 4.

He was last seen at Hay River convenience store, The Rooster, at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 3.

Park is described as:

Korean descent

177 cm (5’8”) tall

68 kg (150 lbs)

Slight build

Short black hair

Brown eyes

RCMP said it wasn’t clear what he was wearing when he was last seen, but he could be wearing a black baseball cap with a white letter ‘P’ on the front. He could also be wearing glasses. He speaks Korean, and speaks limited English.

Police first released details on Park’s disappearance on April 5, and released more details on the missing man days later.

Park had been living in Hay River for the last few months; he was reported missing by his coworkers.

Since he was reported missing, RCMP had been carrying out local searches on foot, on snowmobile and in the air.

Over the weekend, police searched wooded areas near Park’s home, as well as trails in the area with help from local firefighters, residents, and Park’s friends and coworkers.

Anyone with details on Park’s disappearance is asked to call Hay River RCMP at 867-874-111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).