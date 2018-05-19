

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton fire crews received a fire call at 138 Avenue and 93 Street just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters said the blaze started in a detached garage at a north-side residence, and spread to two cars and a boat on the driveway.

The HAZMAT team was called in to deal with two propane tanks that had blown their valves and began leaking.

Fire officials told CTV News that wind was an issue but firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to other homes in the area.

The fire was under control at 4:30 p.m.

Two patients were assessed on scene but were not taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.