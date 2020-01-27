EDMONTON -- Tributes continue to pour in for NBA legend Kobe Bryant, a day after he and eight others died in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area.

On Monday, Oilers captain Connor McDavid recounted the time he watched Bryant play live.

"My first year in the NHL was his last year in the NBA. I was in Bakersfield rehabbing my shoulder and we drove down to see a game and it was pretty special to see a game in his final year," McDavid said.

The two never met, but Bryant did receive a McDavid jersey from the Oilers.

Members of the #Oilers support staff had the honour of presenting Kobe with a @cmcdavid97 jersey as a retirement gift in March 2016. RIP to the @NBA legend & his daughter Gianna. pic.twitter.com/fYT84XDkE2 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 27, 2020

"It's obviously a huge tragedy," McDavid said.

On Sunday, Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse said he had "a lot of fond memories" about Bryant.