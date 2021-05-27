EDMONTON -- Edmontonian Amritlal Raval turned 102 years old on Thursday, and with no sign of slowing down.

Ojas Joshi believes the key to his grandfather’s long life is keeping an active mind.

“He has done everything to stay active, stay engaged and stay sharp and I think that attitude has led to his longevity,” he said.

The grandfather is known to contribute in any way possible, whether it be in the kitchen or out in the garden picking weeds and trimming bushes.

“He doesn’t ever want to be a burden to anyone so if the family is cooking, he will do his part,” said Joshi.

Discipline is the theme of life for the centenarian. Raval is described as a man who never smoked, never drank coffee and went to bed at precisely the same time each night.

While there is normally a big gathering, this year family and friends will be celebrating virtually in a COVID-19-friendly way.

Despite the pandemic, the admirable senior has used his time wisely.

“He loves to read, he loves to write and now he has taught himself e-mail,” said Joshi with a smile. “He keeps in touch with his grandchildren, with his own children and with his friends across the world."

Keeping physically active is just as important as being mentally fit. Joshi says his grandfather’s favorite activity is to walk.

“The day the walker was introduced was life changing,” he said.