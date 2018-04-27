Kevin Montour Jr. said he feels like he’s living in a nightmare after learning his father and step-mother were killed in a highway collision Thursday night.

Montour Jr. said he felt light-headed and needed to sit down when he heard the news.

“I was devastated. I was in shock. I tried to hold back my tears,” he said.

Kevin Montour Sr. was riding a motorcycle with his wife, Lisa Montour, in the passenger seat when they were hit by a pickup truck.

Police said the truck was trying to turn left onto Highway 611 from Highway 2A when the crash happened.

The two people in the truck got out to help the Montours, when an SUV collided into the initial scene, killing the couple and a 47-year-old passenger of the truck.

A man in the truck and the three people in the SUV were not hurt.

Couple ran tow truck company

Montour Jr. said his father is well-respected in the community, having founded Nautuasis Towing and Safety Services Ltd. in 2014 in Maskwacis.

The towing company also provides safety ticket training. The company’s web site said Montour Sr. “[channeled] his passion for education and safety towards helping Albertans both on and off reserves to learn the skills they need to find jobs and work safely.”

Montour Sr. and his wife were been together for four years. They were partners in life and in business, Montour Jr. said.

“She helped my dad with the company; they were running the show together. She would look after the administrative part of the business,” he explained.

She was from Saskatchewan and had a daughter and son, he said. Montour Sr. had two sons.

“I’m very proud to be his son,” Montour Jr. said.

He said growing up, his father abused alcohol and drugs but turned his life around and has been helping youth accomplish their goals and dreams.

“When he changed his life around, it really touched my heart. I was really proud of him. He stayed sober for five years…unfortunately his life was cut short.”

RCMP continue to investigate the collision.