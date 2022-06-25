'He's amazing': Garth Brooks fans brush off delays, long lines to enjoy the party
Fans leaving the Garth Brooks concert at Commonwealth Stadium Friday night were happy and smiling, despite some logistical issues that delayed the show and frustrated some.
"Amazing energy. He's amazing, I almost cried on one of the songs that he was singing about someone that he cured cancer for them. It was really, really nice," said Evelyn, a young woman in a cowboy hat.
"It was super awesome. Garth performed so amazing, as always, and we had a really good time."
Larry and Lorraine drove about five hours from Eston, Sask. to see the country star at the first of two sold-out Edmonton shows.
"(The show was) fantastic, so glad he came to Canada and so glad he came to Edmonton. He has a heart for people and when he performs his heart is on his sleeve and he really cares about what he does," Lorraine told CTV News Edmonton outside of the stadium.
Brooks started the show late because of "delays on the highway and the park & ride" and reports of some confusion at the stadium surfaced online.
"Know your gate and be prepared for little direction. It’s a gong show here. They’re rusty. Super super rusty," Tweeted Erin Stevenson, a city councillor in Spruce Grove. "The positive? People are being very kind to each other. Genuinely happy."
"You couldn't move at some points. Definitely not COVID friendly, but the merch was long and the beer and lines and stuff was long, but it was worth it," said fan Caitlin after the show. She said she waited about 45 minutes to buy a souvenir.
Others seemed to forget all about the hassles that can come with a big event once the music started.
"All of Edmonton and surrounding areas coming together at once, finally, it's so nice to be out in public again with each other. That was the best part," said a smiling woman named Cassidy as she was leaving.
Brooks also enjoyed himself, saluting the city and the country in a post-show Tweet.
His second show at Commonwealth is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
