'He's determined': Fort McMurray boy with Cerebral Palsy skates unassisted as Oil Barons flag bearer

A Fort McMurray boy whose family was told he would likely never walk or talk skated unassisted before an Oil Barons game as the team's flag bearer.

Joshua Fitzpatrick was 10 months old when he was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. His mother Barbara Fitzpatrick said Joshua was born without part of his brain.

"Prognosis was that he probably would never walk or talk. But I just said, 'You know what? I'm going to make it like I didn't even hear that and we're just going to treat him like any other kid,' and here we are today skating by himself," said Barbara Fitzpatrick.

A video of now 12-year-old Joshua skating with the Oil Barons flag was posted on social media by the Fort McMurray hockey team and had over 36,000 views in only two days.

👀WATCH THIS👀

Josh and his family have been Oil Barons billets for years, this is Josh's 3rd time with the flag, and first time skating by himself. He was told he would never walk...guess he showed em! Love this kid!#ymm #ajhl pic.twitter.com/uWQu1li3SJ — McMurray Oil Barons (@MOBHockey) January 31, 2022

This is the third time Joshua has carried the flag for the Oil Barons, but the first time he skated without any assistance. The first time an Oil Barons player pushed him on the ice in his chair, the second time he used a skate aid, and this time he skated alone.

"I always believed in him and I always thought he could do it, he puts his mind to anything and he can just do it because he's determined. And if you tell him he can't do it, he'll do it anyway," said Fitzpatrick.

"It's kind of those stories that you don't believe it's going to happen and it almost… I don't want to say miracle… but it's an unreal story to hear," said Oil Barons player Alex Izyk.

The Fitzpatricks have been a billet family for the Oil Barons team for years, and currently have Alex Izyk and Ryder Matter living with them.

Izyk has been with the family for almost a year and a half and Matter is in his first year living with them. They both say watching Joshua's progression with skating has been an amazing experience.

"Seeing how he just moves around and he gives it his all," said Izyk. "It's pretty cool."

"He's a highly motivated kid, and always neat to see him give it, it's awesome to see," said Ryder Matter.

Joshua Fitzpatrick with his billet brothers Alex Izyk (right) and Ryder Matter (left). (Source: Barbara Fitzpatrick)

Joshua grew up going to the rink to watch his billet brothers play hockey. The team's equipment manager said he's a fixture on the bench as the team's "stick boy," and always brings a smile to the players faces.

"Last couple years he's been helping out on the bench and stuff setting up, they're all there for him, they let him in the room, they high five him, he's always got a smile on his face," said Peter Spiers.

"It's been a fantastic thing for him to be included in the community," said Fitzpatrick.

When he’s not helping the team, Joshua gets to show off his skills in an inclusive league with his peers. The Inclusive Royals team was started three years ago for all players regardless of their abilities.

"I'm a goalie, so I'll be in net next Saturday," said Joshua Fitzpatrick.

Joshua Fitzpatrick in his goalie gear, ready to play for the Inclusive Royals. (Source: Barbara Fitzpatrick)

"It's been huge watching a kid that has a disability overcome everything he's been told he can't do in his life, from skating to walking, to learning, to school, it's literally been impressive to see how he's overcome everything," said Spiers.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson and Katie Chamberlain