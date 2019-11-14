EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers defenceman Caleb Jones has another chance to show what he's got in the NHL.

Jones played 17 games with the Oilers last season, but was sent back down to Bakersfield after what head coach Dave Tippett called an "OK" pre-season.

The 22-year-old worked on his game, and with Adam Larsson and now Brandon Manning injured, Jones will play alongside Oscar Klefbom against the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night at Rogers Place.

"I was on a flight at 5:40 and in last night," Jones said Thursday. "It's been quick but I'm excited and I feel ready to go."

Oilers Head Coach Dave Tippett has been watching from afar and said Jones has been solid for the Condors.

"He's earned his look here," Tippett said. "I'm hoping he comes in and plays real well."

Tippett especially likes Jones' versatility, who is able to play on either side of the defence. When asked how he felt about playing on the right, Jones said, "really comfortable."

"Having had the call up last year, and playing at this level, I know what to expect now," Jones said.

Tippett said Larsson, who has been out since opening night with an ankle injury, will remain sidelined for about a week, and Manning is now out with a hand injury.

Play better

Tippett questioned the Oilers' maturity after losing 6-3 to the Sharks in San Jose Tuesday. Edmonton is 12-6-2 and first in the Pacific Division, but has suffered big losses recently to Minnesota, Florida and St. Louis.

"We're 20 games in. I think we've had two or three games like that one there. Every team goes through games like that, but it's how you react in the game, how can you win a game when maybe you're not at your best," Tippett said.

"Those are things real good mature teams have a better understanding of and we want to get to that point. We're not there yet."

After home games against Colorado and the Dallas Stars on Saturday, the Oilers go on the road again for five games.