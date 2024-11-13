'He's pretty proud of himself': RCMP dog helps uncover nearly $7M worth of cocaine near Hinton

What began as a traffic stop resulted in what the Alberta RCMP call an "extremely significant" drug seizure.

On Oct. 23, a westbound vehicle was stopped for vehicle equipment infractions on Highway 16, near Hinton.

"During the traffic stop the officer noted signs to him that would be significant in regards to a drug investigation," said Sgt. Darrin Turnbull, with the Alberta RCMP traffic unit.

The officer then brought his partner, a German Shepherd named Cairo who is trained in narcotics detection to the car.

"The dog did an open-air sniff outside of the vehicle," said Sgt. Turnbull.

"That police service dog indicated the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle," he added.

RCMP seized 6.8 kilograms of cocaine and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Oct. 23, 2024. (Les Polyak/CTV News Calgary)

The driver of the car was arrested and the vehicle searched uncovering 68 kilograms of cocaine.

"Sixty-eight kilograms is up to $6.8 million of street value," Sgt. Turnbull said, adding, "a loaded handgun was found inside of the vehicle with the drugs."

A 36-year-old man from Edmonton is facing numerous drug and firearm related charges.

Where the drugs originated or where they were headed is still under investigation.

RCMP are praising the detection work done by canine member Cairo.

"He's pretty proud of himself," said Sgt. Turnbull. "These drugs are no longer available to organized crime to bring into our communities."