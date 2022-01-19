He shoots, he scores! AJHL goalie scores rare goalie goal

History may have been made in the Alberta Junior Hockey League Tuesday night when Spruce Grove Saints goaltender Tristan Martin scored an empty-net goal.

With the Saints already leading 5-3, their opponent, the Grande Prairie Storm, pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker.

With 50 seconds left in the third period, the puck was sent behind the Saints' net where Martin stopped it, then turned and lofted it down the ice into the empty net.

Martin's Spruce Grove teammates rushed over to congratulate him on the rare feat and what was his first goal.

One more look! pic.twitter.com/O2fmaz75dN — Spruce Grove Saints (@sgsaints) January 19, 2022

Goalies being credited with scoring a goal is a rarity in the AJHL. Sherwood Park Crusader netminder Jake Morrissey was credited with a goal in the 2016/17 season, though he was the last player to touch the puck before an opponent put it into his own net.

Martin, 19, hales from St. Vincent, Alta. He has only been with the Spruce Grove Saints since a Dec. 2, 2021, trade with the Olds Grizzlys.

After the 6-3 victory, the Saints sit in first place in the Viterra AJHL North Division with a 34-7-4 record. They continue a road trip in Whitecourt Wednesday night against the Wolverines.