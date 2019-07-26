An Alberta mixed martial artist says he's "beyond bummed" after his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut was cancelled after he was told his opponent had failed a drug test.

Tanner Boser of Bonnyville was scheduled to take on Brazil's Giacomo Lemos at UFC 240 on Saturday night at Edmonton's Rogers Place with dozens of friends and family in attendance.

Boser says he was told the fight was off due to a ruling from the United States Anti-Doping Agency, the organization the UFC uses for anti-doping testing.

“We train so hard for so long for one particular event and when that event gets cancelled on you ... less than two days before, you don't ge the release of the fight at all," he said. "I was looking forward to making my UFC debut in my home city."

Boser says USADA provides fighters with clear guidelines and references on what's allowed and what isn't.

"It was gross negligence on his part," he said of Lemos. "Either he was taking steroids and he was cheating or he's a moron."

The bout no longer appears on UFC's website promoting Saturday's card in Edmonton, but officials with the company aren't confirming why the fight was scrapped.

Boser says UFC and equipment supplier Reebok are both paying him his show purse despite the late cancellation.

He says UFC told him it will try to get him on a card within the next few weeks.

"I'll keep training and hope I get a fight soon."

He may yet get make his UFC debut in Canada with an event scheduled for Sept. 14 in Vancouver.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Adam Cook