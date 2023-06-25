'He was phenomenal': Alberta man takes the stage alongside Nickelback at Rogers Place

First he won a contest to sing with Nickelback. Then, he won over the crowd as he took his chance to be a rockstar.

Ben Tredger won a local radio contest to sing with what is arguably Alberta's biggest band in front of thousands of fans.

Tredger is the frontman of his own band in Plamondon, Alta., and he entered a contest on 100.3 The Bear with his own acoustic version of Rockstar.

On Saturday, Nickelback's frontman, Chad Kroeger, introduced Tredger to a packed house at Rogers Place.

"Killed it is an understatement," said Bre, an announcer at The Bear. "He was phenomenal."

"I think I did alright," said Tredger.

But his friends disagree. They told CTV News Edmonton that it took Tredger more than an hour to leave Rogers place due to an overwhelming response from his new fans.

"Yeah it did take a while getting out of there," Tredger said. "I guess I kinda stick out in a crowd maybe."