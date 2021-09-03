EDMONTON -- One person was injured after a City of Edmonton truck rolled into a creek Friday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) responded to the incident in the area of Whitemud Creek at Rainbow Valley around 8:05 a.m.

Paul McGonigal, EFRS district chief, told CTV News Edmonton city workers believed their truck was in park, exited the vehicle to prepare their equipment to spray weeds when it began moving.

“Unfortunately, the truck started to roll backwards and ended up in the creek,” McGonigal said.

One person sustained minor non-life threatening injuries. No one was inside the truck when it rolled into the water.

“The driver went to the medicentre as he was trying to stop the truck and may have been pushed under the way,” the district chief added.

Firefighters worked with Alberta Environment to ensure any hazardous material did not leak into the creek.

Police say nothing about the incident appears to be criminal.

Occupational Health and Safety have taken over the investigation into the incident.