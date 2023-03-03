'He would be so proud': Kids lace up for three-day non-stop hockey game to raise money for Ben Stelter Fund

The Kid's World's Longest Hockey Game kicked off Friday morning, with 80 kids and teens committing to hitting the ice in shifts for more than 50 hours of non-stop hockey over the weekend. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) The Kid's World's Longest Hockey Game kicked off Friday morning, with 80 kids and teens committing to hitting the ice in shifts for more than 50 hours of non-stop hockey over the weekend. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island