EDMONTON -- Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened on a one-way road Wednesday evening.

At around 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, police say a Ford F-150 was travelling westbound on the eastbound-only section of 100 Avenue near 167 Street, when it crashed with a Dodge Caravan heading eastbound.

The 75-year-old male driver of the van was pronounced dead on scene. A 70-year-old woman, 32-year-old man and 3-year-old boy who were also in the van were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 38-year-old driver of the F-150 was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Speed and alcohol are considered to be factors in this crash, according to police.

Police say 100 Avenue will remain closed as officers from the Major Collision Investigations Section continue to investigate.