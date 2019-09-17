

A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after a pickup truck and a swather crashed head-on near Chipman on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 15 between Highway 834 and Range Road 191 around 2:15 p.m.

Police say the pickup was travelling east on Highway 15 and was attempting to pass an eastbound baler when the crash with the swather happened.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the University of Alberta hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. The driver of the swather was not injured.

Police say alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

Chipman is about 77 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.