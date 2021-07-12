EDMONTON -- Anti-smoking advocates in Alberta want the province to walk back legislation that would allow cigar lounges to operate.

At the end of July, an amendment to the Tobacco and Smoking Reduction Act will come into effect.

The province says the amendment will align rules regarding smoking, vaping, and cannabis across the province.

Les Hagen, executive director of Action on Smoking and Health, says that’s a progressive policy, but an exemption allowing cigar lounges sets Alberta back.

“It came out of left field and it’s disturbing,” Hagen said. “Alberta should be continuing to lead the way in reducing tobacco use, improving the health of Albertans and improving health outcomes.”

The exemption was passed within an order-in-council that was approved by cabinet on June 23 and allows cigar lounges to operate so long as they prohibit food, beverage, and cleaning services during its hours of operation.

Lounges would need to have walls completely separating areas allowing cigars to be smoked, self-closing doors, and separate ventilation to ensure no smoke enters the building.

Steve Buick, press secretary for the minister of health, told CTV News Edmonton that the legislation prioritizes reducing the rates of smoking and vaping in kids.

No minors would be allowed in cigar lounges.

Buick adds that municipalities also have the power to impose their own rules around cigar lounges.

Edmonton’s bylaw currently prohibits smoking in any indoor space open to the public.