EDMONTON -- An Edmonton health-care aide is facing fraud charges after police say she financially exploited two senior clients.

According to police, the two victims were defrauded of their life savings, a combined total of more than $500,000.

The Edmonton Police Services' Senior Protection Unit received the first complaint in December 2018. While investigating the 75-year-old man's report of losing almost $160,000, detectives found a second alleged victim, an 86-year-old woman who lost approximately $400,000.

"The complainants were in a vulnerable position because they were requiring personal care in their home," EPS Det. Denise Zielie said in a provided statement. "They had developed a friendship with a health-care attendant who later betrayed them. They were in disbelief that someone who provided care could lie to them."

Sofia Sharin Hafiz, 53, was arrested by Edmonton police and charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

Police are asking any seniors who have had similar experiences with Hafiz to contact them at 780-423-4567 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Reports of elder abuse can also be made by calling Edmonton's Seniors Abuse Helpline 780-454-8888 or Elder/Senior Citizen Abuse Support at 780-477-2929.