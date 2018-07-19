More than a year after the province announced plans to spend $65 million to revamp Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital, the health minister is set to outline the location and features of the aging hospital’s new emergency department.

Minister Sarah Hoffman will announce location and features of the hospital’s new emergency department in a news conference at noon Thursday.

The multi-million dollar revamp was first announced in Budget 2017 – and outlined plans to spend $65 million over four years to revamp the aging facility.

The current building was built in 1969, and the last major renovation to the emergency department was completed in 1989.

In April 2017, the province said construction on the new emergency department would start by late 2018, and the new department would be three times the size of the current facility.

More to come…