EDMONTON -- Health officials are taking the next steps to reopen the Misericordia Community Hospital after the COVID-19 outbreak that infected dozens of patients and staff was declared over last Friday.

The west Edmonton hospital entered a full facility outbreak and was closed to patients on July 8 after the coronavirus began to spread in a number of wards.

In total, 58 people contracted COVID-19 and 11 of them died.

On Friday, Covenant Health declared the outbreak over and the hospital reopened the emergency department and resumed labour and delivery services. Scheduled ambulatory appointments and surgical procedures will follow.

Edmonton Zone Medical Director Dr. David Zygun and Covenant Health Services Chief Medical Officer Owen Heisler will discuss the hospital's reopening at 1 p.m. Monday.

Watch the news conference live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.