'Heartbreaking': Outreach group says conditions in Alberta homeless camp worsen

A homeless encampment set up in Wetaskiwin Alta. is shown on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson A homeless encampment set up in Wetaskiwin Alta. is shown on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories