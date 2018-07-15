Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Heat warning for most of central, southeast Alberta
Published Sunday, July 15, 2018 7:23PM MDT
Heat warnings have been issued for Edmonton, Calgary and their surrounding areas to start the week.
Environment Canada said temperatures will reach 29 degrees and above on Monday and Tuesday, and advise residents and visitors to consider rescheduling outdoor activities, take breaks from the heat, drink plenty of water, and not leave people or pets inside a closed vehicle.
