Heat warning remains for most of Alberta as temperatures soar past 30
With temperatures remaining above average for the second day in a row Thursday, officials are warning people to take precautions while outdoors.
As of publication, heat warnings are in effect for most parts of Alberta, except for northern areas of the province, including High Level, Fort Vermilion, and Fort Chipewyan, and then the southwestern corner of Crowsnest Pass, Waterton, and Fort Macleod.
Daytime temperatures are expected to be more than 29 degrees Celsius to the mid-30s Thursday, with overnight lows ranging near 14 degrees, the heat warning said.
At 2 p.m., Edmonton Blatchford recorded a temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, with humidex values pushing that to around 34.
Red Earth, Alta., registered the highest temperature in the province at 2 p.m., at 34 degrees Celsius. Alberta's coldest spot that hour was Nakiska Ridgetop, with 19.7 degrees.
Environment Canada encouraged rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day and taking frequent breaks from the heat, if possible.
"Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated," the heat warning says. "Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle.
"Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time."
Heat warnings are issued by Canada's weather authority when high-temperature conditions can pose an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke can include a headache, dizziness, confusion, being very thirsty, excessive sweating, pale or clammy skiing, a loss of appetite and feeling sick.
FOOD SAFETY
With soaring temperatures, Alberta Health Services reminded those enjoying outdoor grilling or picnics to store food and water safely.
"High temperatures and humidity create ideal conditions for bacterial growth such as E. coli and salmonella, which can cause food-borne illnesses," AHS said in a statement.
The provincial health authority recommended having access to clean drinking water when enjoying the outdoors. Unclean water can contain bacteria, viruses, and parasites.
Symptoms of foodborne illness can include nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and diarrhea with severe cases developing a high fever or blood in stool.
Symptoms usually clear after a few days, with AHS recommending anyone impacted to drink plenty of fluids and rest.
AHS provided the following tips to prevent foodborne illnesses while enjoying the outdooors:
- Pack perishable foods in a cooler with ice packs to maintain a temperature below four degrees Celsius;
- Use separate plates and utensils for cooked and uncooked foods;
- Wash your hands before and after handling raw meat;
- Immediately washing utensils and surfaces after they come in contact with raw meat;
- Wash all farm-fresh fruit and vegetables before consumption; and
- Storing food in durable, airtight containers to keep animals away.
According to the Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction, a cold front will gradually move through the province over the next several days to bring temperatures closer to normal.
