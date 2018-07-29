Environment Canada issued a heat warning for most of Alberta on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures reached nearly 30 degrees in the majority of the province, including the Edmonton area. Overnight temperatures are expected to stay around 15 degrees.

Environment Canada said a low pressure system will move across Alberta on Monday, which will bring thunderstorms and cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

Due to the hot weather, Albertans are advised to consider rescheduling outdoor activities, take breaks from the heat, drink plenty of water, and not leave people or pets inside closed vehicles.