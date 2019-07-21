Environment Canada issued numerous heat warnings across Alberta on Sunday afternoon.

The blast of heat is due to a ridge of high pressure building over the Prairies, and is expected to bring daytime high temperatures near 30 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, the department said.

Relief from the scorching warmth is not expected until mid-week.

Due to the hot weather, Albertans are advised to consider rescheduling outdoor activities, take breaks from the heat, drink plenty of water, and not leave people or pets inside closed vehicles.

The warning may be expanded further as the high pressure ridge grows.