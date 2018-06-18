Environment Canada issued heat warnings for much of northern Alberta early Monday morning.

Officials said areas under the warning would see a “prolonged period with maximum daily temperatures reaching near 29C or above and minimum overnight temperatures near 14C or above”.

The heat wave is forecast to start Monday, and continue throughout the week.

The warnings were issued just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, June 18, and included the following regions:

City of Edmonton – St. Albert – Sherwood Park

Spruce Grove – Morinville – Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

Fort Saskatchewan – Vegreville – Redwater – Smoky Lake

Westlock – Barrhead – Athabasca

Bonnyville – St. Paul – Cold Lake – Lac La Biche

Slave Lake

Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview

Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning

Wabasca – Peerless Lake – Gift Lake – Cadotte Lake

Fort McMurray – Fort MacKay

Fort Chipewyan – Wood Buffalo National Park

High Level – Rainbow Lake – Fort Vermilion – Mackenzie Hwy

As a result of the warning, residents and visitors to the specific regions are advised to take precautions, including rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler times of day, taking breaks from the heat by going inside or to cooled public buildings, drink plenty of water and non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated, to not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

Plus, residents are advised to monitor for signs of heat stroke, including high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness. Officials said vulnerable individuals, including children, seniors, individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, and those who are socially isolated should be monitored closely.

Environment Canada said it is likely the warnings will be expanded to other regions.