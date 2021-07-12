Advertisement
Heat warnings issued for parts of northern Alberta
Published Monday, July 12, 2021 11:06AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Parts of northern Alberta are under a heat warning once again with temperatures expected to exceed 30 C.
Environment Canada issued the heat warnings for:
- Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview
- Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning
- Hinton – Grande Cache
A number of southern Alberta areas are also under a heat warning.
Residents are encouraged to take frequent breaks from the heat, drink plenty of water and to not leave children or pets in vehicles.