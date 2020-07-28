EDMONTON -- Heat warnings are once again in effect for much of central and south Alberta, with temperatures expected to push into the low 30s in some areas.

Environment Canada renewed heat warnings for a second straight day Tuesday warning that temperatures would reach 29 degrees or higher for at least the next two days.

"Residents of and visitors to the warned regions are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours," Environment Canada said on its website.

Those in affected regions are asked to consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day, take frequent breaks from the heat, drink plenty of water and check your vehicle for children or pets before exiting.

Environment Canada warns Albertans that heat stroke is possible in high temperatures, with symptoms including high temperatures, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

The heat warnings are in effect for the following regions: