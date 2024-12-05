Heat, water issues close Canada Place, delay passport pickups for Edmontonians

Canada Place in downtown Edmonton was closed to tenants and the public on Thursday and will remain closed on Friday as well.

A spokesperson for the federal government confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the building was closed because of a leak in the hot water system and lack of heat in the building.

"Assessments are underway to determine the scope of the issue, as well as a timeline for repairs," Nicole Allen wrote in an email.

The closure could impact passport pickups for some Edmontonians as a strike by Canada Post continues.

The Service Canada website says the building is scheduled to reopen on Monday.