    • Heat, water issues close Canada Place, delay passport pickups for Edmontonians

    Canada Place in Edmonton was closed on Dec. 5, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
    Canada Place in downtown Edmonton was closed to tenants and the public on Thursday and will remain closed on Friday as well.

    A spokesperson for the federal government confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the building was closed because of a leak in the hot water system and lack of heat in the building.

    "Assessments are underway to determine the scope of the issue, as well as a timeline for repairs," Nicole Allen wrote in an email.

    The closure could impact passport pickups for some Edmontonians as a strike by Canada Post continues.

    The Service Canada website says the building is scheduled to reopen on Monday.

