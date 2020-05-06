Heating up and turning breezy: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- A beautiful morning in Edmonton with light wind, sunshine and mild temperatures.
We'll see some clouds move in this afternoon and a high of 20.
Wind becomes gusty this afternoon - southeast 20 gusting to 30 or 40 km/h.
Showers and some thunderstorms develop through western Alberta with snow expected in the mountain parks.
ECCC forecasters are saying the northern end of the Icefields Parkway could get 5-10 cm of snow.
The Peace Country gets another shot of rain Thursday with models suggesting 10-30 mm is possible in parts of that region.
Edmonton's next good chance for precipitation comes Thursday evening/night and early Friday.
Showers are likely...followed by a cooling trend.
Temperatures will drop into the 10-15 degree range for afternoon highs Fri/Sat.
Mother's Day Sunday will likely only have a high in the 8 to 12 degree range.
Warmer conditions return next week.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Sunny in the morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.
- Wind becoming SE 20 gusting to 30 km/h this afternoon.
- High: 20
- Tonight - Cloudy periods.
- 9pm: 14
- Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon.
- Wind: S 10-20 km/h
- Morning Low: 7
- Afternoon High: 19
- 60% chance of showers or periods of rain in the evening and overnight.
- Friday - 60% chance of showers or periods of rain in the morning.
- Clearing late in the day.
- Morning Low: 6
- Afternoon High: 12
- Saturday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 4
- Afternoon High: 12
- Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 2
- Afternoon High: 10
- Monday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 4
- Afternoon High: 13