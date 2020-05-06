EDMONTON -- A beautiful morning in Edmonton with light wind, sunshine and mild temperatures.

We'll see some clouds move in this afternoon and a high of 20.

Wind becomes gusty this afternoon - southeast 20 gusting to 30 or 40 km/h.

 

Showers and some thunderstorms develop through western Alberta with snow expected in the mountain parks.

ECCC forecasters are saying the northern end of the Icefields Parkway could get 5-10 cm of snow.

The Peace Country gets another shot of rain Thursday with models suggesting 10-30 mm is possible in parts of that region.

 

Edmonton's next good chance for precipitation comes Thursday evening/night and early Friday.

Showers are likely...followed by a cooling trend.

Temperatures will drop into the 10-15 degree range for afternoon highs Fri/Sat.

Mother's Day Sunday will likely only have a high in the 8 to 12 degree range.

Warmer conditions return next week.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Sunny in the morning.  Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.
  • Wind becoming SE 20 gusting to 30 km/h this afternoon.
  • High:  20
  • Tonight - Cloudy periods.
  • 9pm:  14
  • Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud in the morning.  Cloudy in the afternoon.
  • Wind:  S 10-20 km/h
  • Morning Low:  7
  • Afternoon High:  19
  • 60% chance of showers or periods of rain in the evening and overnight.
  • Friday - 60% chance of showers or periods of rain in the morning.
  • Clearing late in the day. 
  • Morning Low:  6
  • Afternoon High:  12
  • Saturday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  4
  • Afternoon High:  12
  • Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  2
  • Afternoon High:  10
  • Monday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  4
  • Afternoon High:  13