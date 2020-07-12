EDMONTON -- Reports of heavy hail were coming into social media showing a backed up QEII highway and a scene that looked more like winter than summer.

Some twitter users reported traffic was as a standstill near Innisfail south of Red Deer.

Had to shovel my windshield. So silly of me not to have my snow brush in July. #abwx #abstorm pic.twitter.com/vOLUwMFD2Q — Mikaela (@mikaelahenschel) July 12, 2020

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for areas of central Alberta.