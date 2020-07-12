Advertisement
Heavy hail reported on QEII south of Red Deer
Published Sunday, July 12, 2020 2:40PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, July 12, 2020 6:41PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Reports of heavy hail were coming into social media showing a backed up QEII highway and a scene that looked more like winter than summer.
Some twitter users reported traffic was as a standstill near Innisfail south of Red Deer.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for areas of central Alberta.
