EDMONTON -- Police are asking the public to avoid a home in the area of Mill Woods Road NW, between 38A Avenue and 37 Avenue.

Members were called to the area around 1:30 a.m. after a report of a weapons complaint.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Police currently have 37th Avenue and 38th Avenue blocked off at Mill Woods Road.

A section of Millbourne Market Mall’s parking lot is also taped off.

Residents of the neighbourhood are also asked to remain in their homes until further notice.

Police say the situation is still unfolding.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.