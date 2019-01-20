Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Heavy police presence at Ermineskin apartment complex
Several Edmonton police vehicles were seen at a business and apartment complex in the city's Ermineskin neighbourhood.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, January 20, 2019 9:41AM MST
Heavy police presence was seen Sunday morning in a south Edmonton neighbourhood.
Several Edmonton Police Service vehicles remained on scene at Ermineskin Place, located at 104 Street and 24 Avenue, by mid-morning. Evidence markers were seen throughout the parking lot.
More to come…