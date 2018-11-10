

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





The RCMP Emergency Response Team is currently in the O’Chiese First Nation area conducting an ongoing police operation with regards to an investigation that began early Saturday morning.

Mounties say the area is contained and there are enough resources to ensure the public’s safety.

Local residents are asked to follow directions given by RCMP on scene and to refrain from posting any updates of police locations to social media.

Traffic is not restricted to the area at this time but police do request that motorists avoid the area.

The O’Chiese First Nation is approximately 222 kilometres southwest of Edmonton near Rocky Mountain House.

