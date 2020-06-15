EDMONTON -- There is a heavy police presence in Alberta Beach on Monday afternoon, RCMP said.

Officers responded to the area between the southeast corner of Township Road 542 and Range Road 40.

"It is not believed the public is in danger at this time," RCMP said in a news release. "Residents of the area have been notified and are sheltering in place at this time."

Residents are asked to avoid the area and not post photos or videos of the scene to their social media accounts.