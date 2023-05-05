Heavy police presence in Mill Woods after weapons complaint

A heavy police presence is blocking the road near a Mill Woods Elementary School.

Barricades have been placed in the street near Crawford Plains School at 42 Street and 12 Avenue, and police vehicles are also being used to block the roadway.

A portion of the school's field has been taped off, as well as a section of street at 45 Street and 12 Avenue.

Uniformed and plain clothes officers could be seen in the area.

Police say they are responding to a weapons complaint in the vicinity, but that there is no risk to people in the immediate area.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is made available.