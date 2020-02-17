EDMONTON -- Two people were arrested after Mounties executed a warrant at a Red Deer home Monday morning.

Red Deer RCMP said a heavy police presence would remain at the home on Nash Street for several hours.

Police did not release details about what prompted the search and arrests or who was taken into custody.

They said the incident did not pose a safety risk to the public.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with the latest information as it's available.