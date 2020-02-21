EDMONTON -- A person was seen being loaded into an ambulance at the Northgate Transit Centre, which was flooded by Edmonton police Friday afternoon.

It is unknown how the person was injured, or how badly.

Police remain on scene at the Northgate Centre, at 137 Avenue and 97 Street. The 137 Avenue entrance was blocked off with crime scene tape, although customers have not been evacuated from the Walmart.

Two nearby schools, Glengarry Elementary and Queen Elizabeth High School, were put on alert, an Edmonton Public Schools spokesperson confirmed. That means the schools' outside doors are locked, and no one is allowed to enter or leave the building.

The school board will continue to take direction from Edmonton Police Service, it said.

This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.