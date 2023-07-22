Heavy police presence near riverbank in southwest Edmonton late Saturday morning

Several police officers were gathered on the bank of the North Saskatchewan River on Saturday around noon. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) Several police officers were gathered on the bank of the North Saskatchewan River on Saturday around noon. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island