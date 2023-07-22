Heavy police presence near riverbank in southwest Edmonton late Saturday morning

A heavy police presence could be seen on the bank of the North Saskatchewan River late Saturday morning near Riverview.

Around noon, CTV News Edmonton witnessed around 10 uniformed officers and a police boat gathered on the west bank of the river near 9 Avenue and 199 Street, around what appeared to be a person's body near the water.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service to confirm if a body had been recovered from the river, but they have not yet responded.

Earlier this week, a 20-year-old man went missing in the river near Devon. The identity of that person has not been released yet by police.

This is a developing story, and more details will be added as they become available.