Heavy police presence on Highway 21 near Leduc

RCMP have closed a section of Highway 21 near Leduc Oct. 10. (CTV News Edmonton/Matt Marshall) RCMP have closed a section of Highway 21 near Leduc Oct. 10. (CTV News Edmonton/Matt Marshall)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

New Zealand's government on Tuesday proposed taxing the greenhouse gasses that farm animals make from burping and peeing as part of a plan to tackle climate change. The government said the farm levy would be a world first, and that farmers should be able to recoup the cost by charging more for climate-friendly products.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island