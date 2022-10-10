Heavy police presence on Highway 21 near Leduc
RCMP are asking drivers to stay away from a stretch of highway near Leduc.
A section of Highway 21 was closed Monday night between Highway 623 and Highway 625, and RCMP say a heavy police presence will be in the area until the police incident has been resolved.
There is no risk to the public, RCMP said, but they are asking drivers to take alternative routes and avoid the area while it is being contained.
