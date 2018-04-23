Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Heavy police presence outside northeast Edmonton home
Edmonton police are at the scene of a shooting at a residence in the area of 143 Avenue and 79 Street on Monday, April 23, 2018.
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 6:05PM MDT
There is a heavy police presence in northeast Edmonton where residents tell CTV News they heard a gunshot.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) cordoned off a home in the area of 143 Avenue and 79 Street.
A person was brought out on a stretcher and taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.
A woman told CTV News she heard a gunshot and saw someone running through a back alley behind some homes on 79 Street.
