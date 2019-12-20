RED DEER -- The City of Red Deer says emergency crews are on scene at a Wal-Mart following an undisclosed incident.

Reports have also streamed in on social media of a heavy police presence at the Wal-Mart, located in the city's south end.

Sitting in south #reddeer walmart on lockdown by rcmp because of active situations outside- keeping everyone back from doors — Jen Snow ୧ʕ•̀ᴥ•́ʔ୨ (@buddhacanvas) December 21, 2019

A man who was leaving the area said he saw Mounties carrying rifles in the area. He said every vehicle leaving the premises was being checked by RCMP.

Mounties have not released any information on the incident, but said they would put out a statement shortly.

The city is asking residents to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing and said some detours are in effect.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with the latest information as we receive it.