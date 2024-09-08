EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Heavy RCMP presence in Calling Lake due to weapons complaint

    The Hamlet of Calling Lake, Alta., can be seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) The Hamlet of Calling Lake, Alta., can be seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    A heavy police presence could be seen in Calling Lake Sunday

    At around 2:39 p.m., RCMP said officers were investigating a weapons complaint in the area.

    The scene was contained, according to an RCMP press release, and there was no danger to the public at the time.

    "We understand how situations such as this can make a community feel uneasy," RCMP said, adding officers were working to resolve the incident.

    For public and police safety, residents were asked not to post video or pictures of officers on social media.

    No other information was given about the situation.

    Calling Lake is around 211 kilometres north of Edmonton.

