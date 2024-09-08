Heavy RCMP presence in Calling Lake due to weapons complaint
A heavy police presence could be seen in Calling Lake Sunday
At around 2:39 p.m., RCMP said officers were investigating a weapons complaint in the area.
The scene was contained, according to an RCMP press release, and there was no danger to the public at the time.
"We understand how situations such as this can make a community feel uneasy," RCMP said, adding officers were working to resolve the incident.
For public and police safety, residents were asked not to post video or pictures of officers on social media.
No other information was given about the situation.
Calling Lake is around 211 kilometres north of Edmonton.
Calgary
-
-
Calgary salon hosts cut-a-thon to raise money to rebuild Jasper salon destroyed by wildfire
Some Jasperites have moved back to their community and tourists are being allowed in, but efforts to rebuild the third of the town that was destroyed by July’s wildfire remains the priority.
-
Calgary water consumption dips under 500 million litres Saturday
Calgary water consumption ddropped Saturday to 496 million litres, a dip of nine million litres from Friday’s 505 million.
Lethbridge
-
Rob Miyashiro earns NDP nomination for Lethbridge-West
Rob Miyashiro was selected as the NDP candidate in Lethbridge-West Saturday to replace MLA Shannon Phillips.
-
Nicotine pouches scarce after federal ban restricts sales to pharmacy-only sales
It’s been just over a week since the federal government banned nicotine pouches from being sold anywhere other than a pharmacy.
-
City of Lethbridge releases more inclusive welcoming land acknowledgment
A more inclusive and welcoming land acknowledgment has been released by the City of Lethbridge.
Saskatoon
-
Online fundraisers launch for victims after Saskatoon student set on fire
Online fundraisers have been launched to support the victims of an incident that saw a student set on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate on Thursday.
-
Annual walk held in memory of Baeleigh Maurice in Saskatoon
Three years have gone by since the death of nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice at the intersection of 33rd St. W. and Avenue G. Three years marked by court dates, committee meetings, and pleas to the city to improve safety conditions.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers down Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21
The victory moved the Bombers into top spot in the CFL's West Division, while the Roughriders remain in third after failing to win for a seventh straight outing.
Regina
-
Queen City Marathon returns to Regina
Regina's annual Queen City Marathon took place on Sunday, and it attracted quite the crowd. The start and finish line at the Conexus Arts Centre hosted people of all skill levels looking to try their hand at a race.
-
RCMP Depot Division holds annual memorial service in Regina
The second Sunday in September has been a solemn day at the RCMP's Depot Division in Regina since 1935.
-
Regina fire crews report no injuries after apartment fire
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a residential apartment building in Regina’s Rosemont-Mount Royal neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man on the hook for strata's $15K in legal fees, tribunal finds
The "volume and severity" of complaints against a B.C. condo owner for violating building bylaws were sufficient to justify hiring a lawyer to handle them, a tribunal has ruled, dismissing the man's bid to be let off the hook for $15,000 in legal fees.
-
-
Driver seriously injured in rollover on Highway 17: Delta police
A driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in Delta early Sunday morning, according to local police.
Vancouver Island
-
-
B.C. First Nation offers reward for information in missing woman case
Mounties in Northern B.C. have set up a dedicated tip line as part of their ongoing investigation into the disappearance of an Indigenous woman two months ago.
-
B.C.'s Bennett, Ont.'s Hennessy named flag-bearers for Paralympic closing ceremonies in Paris
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett and para canoeist Brianna Hennessy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Toronto
-
JUST IN
JUST IN No injuries reported following smash-and-grab robbery at Mississauga jewelry store
Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Mississauga.
-
1 person killed, 2 others injured in Brampton collision
One person has died following a head-on crash in Brampton late Sunday morning.
-
Toronto police locate missing 11-year-old girl
Toronto police say they have now located a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in North York late Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Teachers say immigrants not to blame as Quebec links teacher shortage to newcomers
As Quebec politicians continue to point to immigration -- a common justification for the province's ills -- as the main culprit for the province's teacher shortage, education experts say newcomers are not the underlying cause of the widespread teacher shortages.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, September 8, 2024
Watch the CTV News Montreal broadcast at Six for Sunday, September 8, 2024 with anchor Matt Grillo.
-
Oka residents preparing checkpoint operations to stop illegal dumping in Kanesatake
Residents in Oka, Que. are preparing to take matters into their own hands to try to prvent the illegal dumping of contaminated material in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kanesatake.
Atlantic
-
Residents of new affordable housing in Dartmouth begin moving in
The first residents of the 32 new affordable homes for women and their children in Dartmouth, N.S., have moved in, with more to follow in the coming weeks.
-
37-year-old woman dies following collision in Allardville: N.B. RCMP
A 37-year-old woman from Bathurst, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle collision in Allardville, N.B.
-
Children’s books unveiled in Whitney Pier as part of N.S. Polish Heritage Month
Bookstores often come with a table full of recommended reads, and it was no different at St. Mary's Polish Parish in Whitney Pier, N.S., on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Indigenous leaders mourn loss of ‘warrior’ Grand Chief Cathy Merrick
Indigenous leaders came together Saturday to honour the life and legacy of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick.
-
‘A great comeback year’: Walk of Hope for ovarian cancer raises $80,000
More than 300 people laced up their walking shoes Sunday for the 21st annual Walk of Hope for ovarian cancer in Winnipeg’s Kildonan Park.
-
Wanted man arrested after improvised gun found during traffic stop
A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after he was found in possession of a loaded zip gun during a traffic stop by police.
Ottawa
-
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe defends his 'Fairness for Ottawa' campaign
Ottawa Mayor's "Fairness for Ottawa" campaign continues, as the city seeks more funding from all levels of government.
-
Once a year history comes alive at Beechwood Cemetery
Beachwood Cemetery held it’s annual historical tour Sunday, offering visitors a chance to connect with the past through a living library.
-
Hazmat contains fuel leak on Highway 417 near Bayshore mall
Ottawa Fire Services says its Hazmat team has successfully contained a fuel leak that was coming from a transport truck on Highway 417 near Bayshore mall Sunday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Snow has returned to northeastern Ont.
As fall quickly approaches, leaves have begun to change colours and temperatures have started to dip in northeastern Ontario – perhaps starting to bring unwelcome wintry weather.
-
Canadian drivers enjoying unusual low gas prices for time of year
Drivers across the country are keeping more money in their pockets after filling up a tank of gas.
Barrie
-
CKVR alumni reunite
Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.
-
Fire burns Blue Mountains chalet
A Saturday evening fire in the Town of the Blue Mountains caused significant damage at a residential chalet near the ski resort.
-
Overnight fire at controversial Berczy Park
Fire crews responded to a fire at Berczy Park in Barrie early Sunday morning, where a group of people using the area as a campground received a three-day eviction notice from the City earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
-
Grieving mother planning peaceful protest at Rockwood OPP station
Faye Dzikewich continues to fight for answers for her 36-year-old son, who died after spending the night in an Ontario Provincial Police cell in Rockwood, Ont.
-
3 taken to hospital, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries following serious collision in Hagersville
One person was airlifted to hospital by Air Ornge with life-threatening injuries. Two other people were transported by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
London
-
video
-
Pedestrian dragged by vehicle
Owen Sound police are searching for witnesses after a pedestrian was dragged by a vehicle.
-
Arrests made in Sarnia break and enter investigation
Sarnia police officers have arrested two suspects after a break and enter investigation.
Windsor
-
One dead following collision on Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line
One person has died following a collision Saturday night.
-
Fire crews investigating blaze at former Windsor school
Windsor fire was on scene of a blaze at a former school on Norman Road Sunday afternoon.
-
Pillette Road closed for active investigation
The Windsor police said Pillette Road is closed from Grand Marais to Plymouth due to an active investigation.