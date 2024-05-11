EDMONTON
    Heavy smoke, poor air quality in Edmonton and area

    Heavy wildfire smoke could be seen hanging over the Edmonton river valley on May 11, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) Heavy wildfire smoke could be seen hanging over the Edmonton river valley on May 11, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    A special air quality advisory was issued for the Edmonton area Saturday due to heavy wildfire smoke from northeast British Columbia.

    Edmonton's Air Quality Index was at a 10, or very high risk, Saturday afternoon. 

    Environment Canada says wildfire smoke can be harmful at low concentrations, and residents in affected areas were told to reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities and watch for symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

    Older people and young children are at greater risk, as well as people with lung or heart conditions. Those at higher risk should avoid any outdoor physical exertion while levels are high.

    The air quality was expected to remain at a 10 overnight, falling to a 7, or high risk, Sunday.

    In northwestern Alberta, Environment Canada said air conditions were likely to remain poor through Monday or Tuesday. 

