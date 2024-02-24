Heavy snowfall warning issued for Edmonton area

Environment Canada issued a heavy snowfall warning for the Edmonton area Saturday.

According to the agency, heavy snowfall is expected to start in Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park on Sunday.

Between 10 and 20 centimetres is expected, although some areas west of Edmonton may see up to 25 centimetres of snow.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Sunday night, with snow tapering off throughout the day Monday.

Environment Canada says the heavy snowfall could reduce visibility and make travelling difficult.

Jasper National Park is also expecting a winter storm Saturday and Sunday, and travellers should check 511 Alberta for road conditions and closures.

Monday, after the storm, sections of the Icefields Parkway (93 North) will be closed to accommodate avalanche control work. More details can be found here.

Backcountry users should check avalanche.ca for updated conditions.